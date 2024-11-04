Prince William decides to enjoy 'exciting few days' without Kate Middleton

Prince William decides to spend 'exciting few days' without Kate Middleton

Prince William is all set to enjoy ‘exciting few days’ without wife Kate Middleton as the Prince of Wales is arriving in South Africa today.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kensington Palace, on behalf of the future king, released a statement which reads, “It's Earthshot Week!

“Such an exciting few days ahead as we celebrate this year's 15 new Finalists and award five new winners!”

It further said, “Our new cohort have been in Cape Town for the Earthshot Fellowship Retreat, getting to know each other, making connections and learning more about the @earthshotprize.”

Prince William will arrive in South Africa for the start of a four-day trip which will take in the annual awards ceremony for his multi-million dollar environmental prize.

The tour will be the future king’s first to South Africa since 2010, and he will be making the visit alone as his wife Kate is still managing a return to work after finishing a course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.