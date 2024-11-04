Dua Lipa working on something surprisingly unique

Dua Lipa is reportedly working on a new music album.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column that the 29-year-old singer is releasing a live album for a television special.

However, it will also will be released as a standalone record.

The said live album was recorded during her Royal Albert Hall performance last month in London, according to tipster.

"Dua wanted to give something back to her fans after an amazing year,” the insider dished out.

They added, “She’s dabbled with live releases before, such as with her Brit Awards performance but this is the first time she will release a full live album.”

According to tipster, it is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

It was also revealed that that An Audience with Dua Lipa will air on ITV1 at some point before the festive period is out, however, the Levitating singer will not be taking questions from the audience.

The news comes just hours ahead of her launching her Radical Optimism Tour on November 5, 2024.

Dua will kick off her Asia tour in support of her third studio album of the same name.