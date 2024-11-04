Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals how he and Sarah Michelle avoid paparazzi

Freddie Prinze Jr. and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar intentionally keep their romance private.

During a reunion with his Freddie costar Brian Austin Green, the actor was asked to comment on how he’s kept his private life under wraps.

"Something that I've admired about your relationship is you both have seemed to stay out of the public," said host Randy Spelling, to which Prinze replied, "That's by choice, though. You can control it to a certain degree."

Spelling then noted that it "seems like it's very hard for a lot of people" and asked: “How intentional do you have to be to do that?"

"I don't know how deliberate [others] are in trying to avoid that BS," Prinze remarked.

The He’s All That star explained: "I know how easy it's been for us because I don't go anywhere. I don't go to parties. People don't see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places. We have our restaurants that we like, and they're not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So we're good at avoiding it."

Prinze said he’s "not trying to s--- on anyone," but added that it’s "not that hard ... if you really" want to.

He explained: "There's times where [paparazzi] wait at the bottom of our street, but there's people that are way more famous than me on my street. So I'll just make sure they leave first. They'll go follow Schwarzenegger and leave me alone. You know what I mean?"

Freddie Prinze Jr. and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar have been together for more than two decades.