Presidential election: Here are polling times for each US state

Supporters await Democratic presidential nominee US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, November 4, 2024. — Reuters

Millions of Americans are set to head to the polls in what is going to be one of the closest US presidential elections in history.

Voters are going to choose between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, two candidates with vastly different visions for America.

Bitter rivals Harris and Trump embarked on a final frenzied campaign blitz with both hitting must-win Pennsylvania on the last day of the tightest and most volatile US presidential election in memory.

As only a few hours are left in the election, following are the polling times for some US states in Eastern Time (ET).



Vermont: 5am - 10pm

Connecticut: 6am - 8pm

Kentucky: 6am - 6pm

Maine: 6am - 8pm

New Jersey: 6am - 8pm

New York: 6am - 9pm

Virginia: 6am - 7pm

Alabama: 7am - 7pm

Delaware: 7am - 8pm

Florida: 7am - 7pm

Georgia: 7am - 7pm

Illinois: 6am - 7pm

Maryland: 7am - 8pm

Massachusetts: 7am - 8pm

Pennsylvania: 7am - 8pm

South Carolina: 7am - 7pm

Minnesota: 7am - 8pm

Mississippi: 7am - 7pm

Texas: 7am - 7pm

Arkansas: 7:30am - 7:30pm

Colorado: 7am - 7pm

Montana: 7am - 8pm

Nevada: 7am - 7pm

California: 7am - 8pm

Washington: Morning - 8pm

Alaska: 7am - 8pm

Hawaii: 7am - 7pm

Arizona: 6am - 7pm

Idaho: 8am - 8pm

Indiana: 6am - 6pm

Iowa: 7am - 8pm

Kansas: 7am - 7pm

Louisiana: 6am -8pm

Michigan: 7am - 8/9pm

Missouri: 6am - 7pm

Nebraska: 7am - 7pm

New Hampshire: 11am - 7pm

New Mexico: 7am - 7pm

North Carolina: 6:30am - 7:30pm

North Dakota: 7am - 9pm

Ohio: 6:30am - 7:30pm

Oklahoma: 7am - 7pm

Oregon: 7am - 8pm

Rhode Island: 7am - 8pm

South Dakota: 7am - 7pm

Tennessee: 7am - 7pm

Utah: 7am - 8pm

West Virginia: 6:30am - 7:30pm

Wisconsin: 7am - 8pm

Wyoming: 7am - 7pm

Additionally, it is also important to note that Oregon is primarily a mail-by-vote state. Some states have varying times based on counties and time zones.