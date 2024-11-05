Taylor Swift’s bond with Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce exposed

The pop icon Taylor Swift appears to have a friendly relationship with her boyfriend's mother, Donna Kelce.

On Monday, November 4, Swift was seen cheering on Travis with Donna at the Kansas City Chiefs' match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Swift and Donna sat in a private suite at the stadium, and after one of Travis' touchdowns, they were caught in the camera, giving each other high-fives.

A source told US Weekly that Swift's bond with Donna is getting stronger as her relationship with Travis.

The same source also revealed, "Taylor has really been integrated into the family," and noted that Kelce's brother Jason and his wife Kylie have also welcomed Swift with "open arms."

"They have fully embraced her. It's a whole new world and chapter for her," the source shared.

The source highlighted that the Karma hitmaker's bond with Kelce's family is "meaningful" for Travis.

"Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them. His family is all about just hanging out, joking and having a great time. It's almost like she's known his family forever, and he loves that about her," the source quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift previously attended the 2024 AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII with Donna, Jason, and Kylie in a private suite, and after the Chiefs' victory in both games, Swift went onto the field with the Kelces to congratulate her beau.