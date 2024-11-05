Pakistani cueist Asif reaches IBSF World Snooker Championship final

Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif in action during IBSF World Snooker Championship. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's Muhammad Asif has reached the final of the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Qatar on Tuesday, defeating Cyprus cueist Michael Georgiou 5-3 in a closely contested semifinal match.

Asif, a two-time world champion, overcame an early setback after losing the first two frames to Georgiou.

He rallied with a series of four straight wins, recording scores of 53-57, 5-71, 94-0, 111-6, 77-45, 73-9, 24-74, and finally sealing the match at 58-51.

His performance included a century break in the fourth frame — his fifth of the tournament.

The initial two frames went to Georgiou, but Asif's comeback turned the tide. He maintained pressure, particularly in the fifth and eighth frames, which proved decisive for his victory.

Georgiou, after losing four consecutive frames, posed some threats but Asif capitalised on key opportunities to clinch the match.

This will be Asif's third appearance in an IBSF World Snooker Championship final, having previously won the title in 2012 and 2019.

With this achievement, he joins a select group of players who have reached three or more IBSF finals.

India's Pankaj Advani leads this elite circle, with four final appearances and three titles. Iran's Amir Sarkhosh also reached the final three times but failed to secure a title.

Asif's performance has raised hopes in Pakistan for a fifth world title — a trophy that has previously been lifted twice by Asif.

Mohammad Yousaf and Ahsan Ramzan were other World Champions produced by Pakistan.

A win in the final would be an addition to Asif's legacy as one of Pakistan's most accomplished snooker players.