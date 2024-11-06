Palace reveals who will replace Queen Camilla in upcoming Royal event

The Duchess of Gloucester will be attending upcoming Royal ceremony as the representative of Queen Camilla while she rests due to chest infection.



Buckingham Palace made a major announcement about the Queen's health, revealing that she has cancelled all royal engagements this week due to a chest infection.



According to their official statement, the Queen Consort is currently resting at home following her recent tour of Australia and Samoa with King Charles, as per doctors' advice.

They revealed that while Camilla would not be able to attend events this week, she hopes to recover in time to “attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” a spokesperson for the palace revealed.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.

"She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."