Kamala Harris skips election night speech after Trump claims 'powerful mandate'

Members of the media work at the venue of Kamala Harris' rally at Howard University, in Washington. — Reuters

Trump claims victory after following projections from US media

Harris's campaign co-chair says "you will hear from her tomorrow".

House focus shifts to New York and California for final seats.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s campaign announced she would not address supporters on election night, as US media projections showed Donald Trump on the brink of a second term.

The Republican candidate made a "victory" speech on Tuesday night, saying: "America has given us an unprecedented mandate, we are going to heal our country."

However, the supporters of Harris hoped for an 11th-hour turnabout as the US VP said they still had votes to come.

Economic Time reported that Democratic campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond informed a watch party at Howard University, stating: "You won’t hear from the vice president tonight but you will hear from her tomorrow."

At the election watch party hosted by Howard University students in Washington, DC, a mix of emotions filled the room as early projections placed Trump ahead. Disheartened by the numbers, some attendees left early.

By Wednesday morning, CNN showed Trump with 266 electoral votes to Harris’s 195, with the required 270 to win.

Republican Donald Trump later claimed victory in the 2024 presidential race after Fox News projected he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, marking a significant political comeback four years after leaving office.

The projections from other media outlets in the US also started coming in for Trump as held leads in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, with projections from Edison Research pointing to a likely win.

In parallel, Republicans regained control of the Senate, winning critical seats in West Virginia and Ohio.

Meanwhile, in the House, attention shifted to New York and California, where Democrats aim to regain seats from Republicans, potentially shaping the final balance of power in Congress.