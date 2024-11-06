Josh Inglis to lead Australia in third ODI, T20I series against Pakistan

Josh Inglis sped to a 29-ball half-century, Nov 23, 2023. — AFP

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been named Australia’s captain for the third ODI in the ongoing series and the subsequent T20I series against Pakistan, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday, Geo Super reported.

The decision follows the withdrawal of key players, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Marnus Labuschagne, from the third ODI to prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Test series against India, which begins on November 22.

To reinforce the squad for the final ODI in Perth on Sunday, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, and Josh Philippe have been called up.

With regular T20I captain Mitchell Marsh and interim captain Travis Head on paternity leave, selectors chose Inglis to lead, opting for his leadership experience with Australia A over senior players like Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis.

"Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field," George Bailey, the chair of Australian selectors said.

"He has led Australia A [Prime Minister's XI] previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role.

"Josh will receive great support from the likes of Matt Short and Adam Zampa, along with senior players including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis."

Inglis, who made his international debut for Australia in 2022, is set to become the side’s 14th T20I and 30th ODI captain.

Australia's ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Australia's T20I squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (c), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.