 
Geo News

Royal fans receive exciting news about Kate Middleton

The royal expert said Kate Middleton’s focus will be on her family, while still managing to do the key events

By
Web Desk
|

November 06, 2024

Royal fans receive exciting news about Kate Middleton
Royal fans receive exciting news about Kate Middleton

Royal fans have received an exciting news about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton following her chemotherapy treatment.

The exciting news has been shared by royal expert Robert Jobson while speaking to Hello! Magazine, per In Touch Weekly.

The royal expert said, “From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do.

“I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes.”

The royal expert continued, “Rather than travel all over the country all the time, like she used to, I think she will concentrate on more impactful events. If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her.”

Robert Jobson also disclosed that Kate Middleton’s focus will be on her family, while still managing to do the key events.

The author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales continued, “I think [Prince William] is very keen that she does stage a comeback, but I don’t think that necessarily signals that we’re going to get a big tranche of engagements, one after the other.”

Cruz Beckham's music dreams take center stage
Cruz Beckham's music dreams take center stage
King Charles taking a turn for the worst with new health issue that's exposing him
King Charles taking a turn for the worst with new health issue that's exposing him
Jennifer Lopez ‘struggles' to start fresh without Ben Affleck?
Jennifer Lopez ‘struggles' to start fresh without Ben Affleck?
Britney Spears 'met' conspiracy theorist: 'Give my number' video
Britney Spears 'met' conspiracy theorist: 'Give my number'
Meghan Markle feeling nervous and scared of the Royal Family
Meghan Markle feeling nervous and scared of the Royal Family
Hugh Grant explains 'Star Wars' reference in 'Heretic' video
Hugh Grant explains 'Star Wars' reference in 'Heretic'
Dolly Parton reveals her ‘slouchy', ‘comfy' side
Dolly Parton reveals her ‘slouchy', ‘comfy' side
Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton's health in South Africa
Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton's health in South Africa