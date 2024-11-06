Royal fans receive exciting news about Kate Middleton

Royal fans have received an exciting news about Princess of Wales Kate Middleton following her chemotherapy treatment.

The exciting news has been shared by royal expert Robert Jobson while speaking to Hello! Magazine, per In Touch Weekly.

The royal expert said, “From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do.

“I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes.”

The royal expert continued, “Rather than travel all over the country all the time, like she used to, I think she will concentrate on more impactful events. If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her.”

Robert Jobson also disclosed that Kate Middleton’s focus will be on her family, while still managing to do the key events.

The author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales continued, “I think [Prince William] is very keen that she does stage a comeback, but I don’t think that necessarily signals that we’re going to get a big tranche of engagements, one after the other.”