'The Penguin' maker teases future ahead of finale

Matt Reeves reveals that talks are underway for more development in 'The Batman' future

November 06, 2024

With The Penguin finale on the horizon, Matt Reeves, the series writer, teased a plan for the future of the Batman universe.

In a chat with Interview, he said there had been talks about exploring more stories in the Caped Crusader world.

“Yeah. We have been talking, and it’s exciting because people are now embracing the show. My fantasy is coming into being, which is very exciting, and HBO has been incredibly supportive from the beginning,” he noted.

Matt continued, “Now to see that the show is being embraced is really, really exciting. We have been talking about doing other shows. I wanted to make sure that we didn’t do the origin tale, which so many of the other series have done.”

“I think the idea of being able to put a lens on these characters is a really exciting idea."

"It’s about cities and their dysfunction and the world and its dysfunction, which is what Batman stories are all about. They’re all about Gotham being a place that should be better," he added.

“And you can have that experience of this almost novelistic epic crime saga, but you also just get these separate experiences. They have their own dramatic value. So, Oz’s story is Oz’s story, and the idea is to do these other stories in the same way,” the filmmaker concluded.

The Penguin will air its finale on Nov 10.

