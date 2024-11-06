When will US President-elect Donald Trump assume office?

US President-elect Donald Trump attends a campaign event sponsored by conservative group Turning Point USA, in Georgia, October 23, 2024. — Reuters

Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States, making an extraordinary comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House.

Trump claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday, declaring an "unprecedented and powerful mandate" while addressing supporters in Florida.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump said who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparking a violent insurrection at the US Capitol and later being convicted of felony charges.

Although Trump was projected as the winner early on November 6, it will take several months for Trump to assume the US President's office. During that time, states will certify the results, electoral votes will be counted, and a new Congress will convene.

Inauguration Day

President-elect Trump will be sworn in at the presidential inauguration ceremony — which will be held on January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

Planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, the inauguration begins with a procession to the Capitol.

The vice president recites his oath of office and is sworn in first. Later, the president recites his oath of office and is sworn in.

Subsequently, the president gives an inaugural address — which usually outlines a president's vision and goals for his term.

After the speech, the previous president makes an honourary departure from the Capitol, which is followed by a signing ceremony, where the new president signs the first official actions.

The final traditional event of the inauguration is the pass-in review, when the president and vice president review military troops before leading a procession from the Capitol to the White House.

While Trump did not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, Biden is expected to be there for Trump’s swearing-in.

Key dates until Inauguration Day

Foreign media outlet Independent highlighted the dates that matter leading up to Inauguration Day on January 20, 2025:

Nov 11: Transition briefings for the new Trump administration to be started, with agencies briefing incoming officials on their most important work.

Nov 26: President-elect Trump is set to be sentenced in hush-money case in New York after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Dec 11: After certification of the results, state governors would sign certificates of ascertainment to officially hand the state’s electors to the candidate that won.

Dec 17: Electors to meet in each state to cast their votes for president and vice president.

Dec 25: The deadline for the Electoral College votes to arrive in Washington DC.

Jan 3: New Congress begins with the House first electing a speaker for upcoming term.

Jan 6: The day when Congress officially counts Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Trump’s election.

Jan 20: Trump’s new era will begin, with the second inauguration of the former president.