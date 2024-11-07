Royal Expert warns Prince Harry to end family feud for docuseries success

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a warning from Royal expert over their continuous criticism of the Royal family.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, the Sussexes’ Netflix documentaries will struggle if they continue bashing the Royal family.

Speaking on The Sun, Dampier cited Prince Edward's past documentaries, which "ended in disaster” and advised Harry to shift focus away from discussing his family in public.

“Making documentaries has never really gone well for the royals, particularly Prince Edward, when he started making lots of documentaries about his own family. That ended in disaster,” he said.

The expert continued: “So Harry not to sort of fall into the same trap, he needs to rein back, and hopefully we're not going to get any more slagging off the royal family in his documentaries, and he moves into other things.”

Back in September, Harry’s polo docuseries was announced by the streaming giant, which would premiere in December.

“A new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport,” Netflix described the show.

The expert went on to say that it was “fair enough” that the Duke of Sussex is trying new things but noted that his show has not gotten the kind of attention that it should have.

“The Polo one, I don't think it's gone down that well,” he said. “Everybody's apparently Netflix aren't very happy because there's hardly anything of the prince in it.”