DDG steps up for ex Halle Bailey amid online hate

DDG steps up for Halle Bailey amid online hate

DDG stepped up to defend his ex-girlfriend, Halle Bailey, after she criticized him for featuring their 29-month-old son, Halo, on a livestream without her consent.

In a YouTube video posted on Thursday, November 7, the rapper and influencer addressed the issue while making it clear that he won’t tolerate anyone harassing the 24-year-old Little Mermaid actress, especially given his own experiences with online hate.

He stated, “One thing I don’t like is people hating on Halle. I don’t care if people think she’s wrong or not, or if I think she’s wrong or right.”

According to People, the Moonwalking In Calabasas rapper went on to acknowledge that Bailey might be facing challenges after becoming a mother, which he, as a man, may not fully understand.

Moreover, he added, “When situations like this happen, I try to handle it with as much grace as possible because Halo needs her, I need her, and we need each other to create a safe, fun, and memorable childhood for him.”

Additionally, he also called their son “the biggest blessing” in his life, while sharing that he can hardly remember life before Halo.

“I wouldn’t have him if it wasn’t for Halle, and for that alone, I have unconditional love and respect for her," he said.

As per the publication, DDG’s remarks came a day after Bailey expressed being “extremely upset” about Halo’s appearance on Kai Cenat’s November 6 Mafiathon 2.