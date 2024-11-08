Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s American dream at risk amid Trump's victory

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be forced out of the U.S. due to potential immigration issues in the country following Donald Trump’s election victory.



According to Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation, a think tank in Washington, D.C., said that the Sussexes might have to move to Canada.

Speaking with GB News, Gardiner claimed that Trump's recent election victory would lead to more scrutiny of Harry's visa application, which would mean trouble for the Prince.

In his explosive memoir, Spare, Harry admitted that he had used recreational drugs in the past, which puts his U.S. visa application in doubt.

"If Harry did lie on his immigration application, he would have to leave the United States,” Gardiner said. "That would be a criminal offence, and he would be subject to deportation from the United States."

The expert was then asked where would Harry and Meghan would go, to which he responded, "In terms of where he would go, Canada is the most likely destination I would have thought.”

"But you can have a new Government coming in Canada actually,” he added.