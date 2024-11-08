Prince Harry warned about ‘lies' on his immigration papers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just sparked a major conversation about their possible home base.

Commentator Nile Gardiner brought this point forward while speaking to GB News regarding Prince Harry’s future home.

Because, “If Harry did lie on his immigration application, he would have to leave the United States,” Mr. Gardiner warned during his opening comment.

He also doubled down on the severity of such a possibility by reiterating that, “that would be a criminal offence, and he would be subject to deportation from the United States.”

However, when asked about the likely home base Prince Harry may consider, should the US not remain a possibility anymore, Mr. Gardiner said, “in terms of where he would go, Canada is the most likely destination I would have thought.”

However its important to consider that, “you can have a new Government coming in Canada actually.”

For those unversed, the current president of the United States, Donald Trump has been very vocal about his disdain of Prince Harry, and some suspect he might even change Biden’s former decision to keep Prince Harry’s visa documents under wraps.