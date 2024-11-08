Cricketer Iram Javed calls for PSL-like league for women

Pakistan woman cricketer Iram Javed speaks to journalists in Karachi, November 08, 2024. — Reporter

KARACHI: Iram Javed, senior member of Pakistan’s women’s cricket team, has called for the establishment of a women’s cricket league, saying it is essential for the growth of women cricket in Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, Iram urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to start a Pakistan Super League-like (PSL) league for women’s cricket as soon as possible, arguing that such an initiative would provide Pakistani women cricketers with valuable experience at higher levels of play.

“If we are given league opportunities, we too can reach international standards,” she said.

She highlighted that women’s teams from other countries have long benefited from their own leagues, which, she said, have not only improved their technical skills but also bolstered their mental resilience.

Iram recalled how playing alongside some of the top players had benefited her during the three exhibition games, the PCB organised for women cricketers, in which top players from other countries also participated.

“Playing alongside the top players made me feel like a different player in the middle, it boosted my confidence,” she said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent performance, Iram noted significant improvement in the national women’s team, adding that they have recently defeated teams that were once difficult opponents.

She pointed out that increased competition within the team, fueled by the influx of younger players, has intensified the performance pressure on senior players, which she believes has helped raise the overall standard of the game.

Iram highlighted that repeatedly playing against the same players limits growth potential, stressing the importance of increasing the pool of players to accelerate development.

She also endorsed the PCB’s recent initiative to assign mentors to teams, calling it beneficial for players.

The logo of the PCB can be seen on the board's building. — PCB/File

The cricketer stated that having mentors available allows players to discuss any issues openly and receive guidance, a system she believes will greatly contribute to the success of Pakistan’s women’s cricket if continued.