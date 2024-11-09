 
Colin Farrell spills beans on 'The Penguin' returning in 'The Batman 2'

Colin Farrell might be returning to Gotham City as he opens up about hearing 'The Penguin' featuring in 'The Batman 2'

November 09, 2024

With The Penguin wrapping up its first season, Colin Farrell might soon be returning to Gotham City.

The Oscar nominee, who leads the HBO spin-off series currently generating Emmy buzz ahead of this weekend’s finale, could reprise his role as the infamous villain in the upcoming sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022).

On The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, Farrell shared, “I have no idea what the second film is gonna be. I heard Penguin features in it. I haven’t read it... It’d be interesting to see where we pick up from. But he would be quite different.”

According to Deadline, Farrell first portrayed Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, who is also known as The Penguin, opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman in The Batman with the HBO series following Cobblepot’s rise in Gotham’s criminal underworld, set just one week after the movie’s events.

Moreover, director Matt Reeves has outlined plans to develop The Batman into a trilogy, with the sequel set to begin filming next year.

In regards to this, Reeves told Collider, “Yes, that is still the plan,” while noting that the series allowed him to delve deeper into The Penguin’s origin story.

