Chappell Roan celebrates Grammy nods with gratitude

Chappell Roan is enjoying her Grammy nomination success!

As the rising and wildly successful pop star scored Grammy nods for the 2025 ceremony, she took to her official Instagram account to upload the categories she is up to compete for, expressing her gratitude.

“Thank you @recordingacademy :,) xxoxo,” she captioned the post featuring her picture with the names of track and album that scored her the nominations.

The HOT TO GO! hitmaker’s post comes shortly after she was invited by the GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live, to discuss her successful and now-Grammy nominated album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

“Celebrating THE femininomenon: #ChappellRoan!” the venue captioned its post, further mentioning, “In a Q&A moderated by #BrandiCarlile, the artist along with producer #DanielNigro discussed the creative process behind her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The conversation was followed by a beautiful performance.”

Soon after the post, Roan re-posted the upload on her story, with the caption, “Thank you for having us.”

For the unversed, Chappell Roan is nominated in the Grammy Award’s big four categories, that is, Album of the Year for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Good Luck, Babe! as well as Best New Artist.

Additionally, she also received a nod for Best Pop Vocal Album for the same nominated album as well as a Best Pop Solo Performance nomination for the above-mentioned track.