 
Geo News

'Yellowstone' makers make big plans to avoid leaks?

One of 'Yellowstone' stars says this involves a high level of secrecy

By
Web Desk
|

November 09, 2024

Yellowstone makers make big plans to avoid leaks?
'Yellowstone' makers make big plans to avoid leaks?

The apparent top worry of Yellowstone makers is to avoid any leaks of season five part two at any cost. So, to do this, they have reportedly kept the cast in the dark.

In a chat with DailyMail, John Emmet Tracy, who played Ellis Steele, said he and other stars have "left in the dark" on what will be the end of the series.

He continued, "I don't know how the season ends. A lot of people were sort of kept in the dark."

Adding, "In fact, even with some of the episodes that we're in, you don't see the scenes before yours or the scenes after."

"So, we're going to get the chance to see an episode tonight and everybody's excited here," the actor noted.

The 55-year-old added, "In fact, I was just talking to some of the other actors and everyone's saying, "did anybody tell you?" And so, it's going to be fun to get together in there and watch the episode."

Yellowstone season five part two will air on Nov 10.

Buckingham Palace shares shocking update on Queen Camilla's health
Buckingham Palace shares shocking update on Queen Camilla's health
Ben Stiller confirms 'Happy Gilmore 2' role with Adam Sandler: Source
Ben Stiller confirms 'Happy Gilmore 2' role with Adam Sandler: Source
Kate Middleton, Prince William quietly take big step after reunion
Kate Middleton, Prince William quietly take big step after reunion
Katie Price shares sneak-peek into sushi night with family
Katie Price shares sneak-peek into sushi night with family
Young Johnny Depp loved to prank others?
Young Johnny Depp loved to prank others?
The Weeknd pays emotional tribute to Tony Todd after his passing
The Weeknd pays emotional tribute to Tony Todd after his passing
Beyonce speaks highly of Linda Martell over Grammy nomination
Beyonce speaks highly of Linda Martell over Grammy nomination
Rebel Wilson's baby girl gets Disney-inspired birthday
Rebel Wilson's baby girl gets Disney-inspired birthday