'Yellowstone' makers make big plans to avoid leaks?

The apparent top worry of Yellowstone makers is to avoid any leaks of season five part two at any cost. So, to do this, they have reportedly kept the cast in the dark.

In a chat with DailyMail, John Emmet Tracy, who played Ellis Steele, said he and other stars have "left in the dark" on what will be the end of the series.

He continued, "I don't know how the season ends. A lot of people were sort of kept in the dark."

Adding, "In fact, even with some of the episodes that we're in, you don't see the scenes before yours or the scenes after."

"So, we're going to get the chance to see an episode tonight and everybody's excited here," the actor noted.

The 55-year-old added, "In fact, I was just talking to some of the other actors and everyone's saying, "did anybody tell you?" And so, it's going to be fun to get together in there and watch the episode."

Yellowstone season five part two will air on Nov 10.