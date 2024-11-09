 
Pakistan's Kishmala Talat becomes Asia's second-best female shooter

Talat, who earned 1,350 points in the Women's 10m Air Pistol category, trails only India's Esha Singh

Faizan Lakhani
November 09, 2024

Pakistan's top female shooter Kishmala Talat in this undated photo. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top female shooter Kishmala Talat has become the second-best female shooter of Asia in women’s 10m air pistol category, according to the latest annual rankings released by the Asian Shooting Confederation.

Talat, who earned 1,350 points in the women's 10m Air Pistol category, trails only India's Esha Singh, who topped the rankings with 1,500 points. In the women's 25m pistol event, Talat holds the 29th position.

Reflecting on her achievement, Talat expressed gratitude, saying, "Allah has blessed me abundantly. I am deeply humbled and grateful. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey."

Looking forward, she is determined to elevate her performance in the coming year.

"As I look ahead to 2025, I'm setting my sights on new targets. I’m excited to continue training, learning, and pushing myself to new heights and represent my country with pride and honor," she said. "Everyone’s support and encouragement fuel my passion for shooting."

Earlier this year, Talat represented Pakistan in Paris Olympics. She was the first ever female shooter from Pakistan to directly qualify for Olympic Games.

Other Pakistani shooters have also made notable gains in Asian rankings. Ghulam Joseph secured 7th spot in the Men's 10m Air Pistol, while GM Bashir ranked 15th in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire category.

