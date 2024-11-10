 
Barry Keoghan pays sweet tribute on Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy nomination

Sabrina Carpenter bags six Grammy nominations, including a song of the year nod

Web Desk
November 10, 2024

Barry Keoghan is in awe of musician girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter on securing a Grammy nomination.

The Irish actor, 32, shared his views during The Jess Cagle Show after nominations for the 2025 awards show were announced on Friday morning.

Keoghan was smitten by Carpenter's six nominations, including a song of the year nod for Please, Please, Please whose music video also stars him.

“Brilliant, I know. Absolutely brilliant. Feckin’ brilliant, lads,” he reacted on the news.

“No, I’m really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon,” he continued on the SiriusXM show, before teasing the hosts for putting him “on the spot.”

Keoghan went on with the praises, saying, “I don't know anyone who works as hard. I'm in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets."

“Especially being on that music video, just, she knows the vision. She knows what she wants,” he added of Carpenter, 25.

The Saltburn actor also left a sweet message under Carpenter’s own post about the news.

At one point in her reaction clips, Carpenter said, “I don’t know how that’s possible,” and cried as her friends hugged her.

“Us on the tour bus this morning take a shot every time we scream like fr headphone warning,” the popstar captioned the post. 

“This is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where I heard my name! I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so I am filled with gratitude - Thank you @recordingacademy :’)).”

The couple first sparked dating rumors with the Espresso singer in late 2023.

