Prince William reveals 'great news' about Kate Middleton

Prince William has revealed that he and his wife Kate Middleton, who has completed her chemotherapy treatment recently, aim to start foreign tours together again next year.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rebecca English on X, formerly Twitter handle.

She said, “Prince William has revealed he and Catherine aim to start foreign tours together again next year.

“The couple had to cancel trips on behalf of the government, including a visit to Rome, this year because of the Princess’ cancer treatment.”

This will be Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first trip after the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Prince William returned to UK from the South Africa trip recently.

He visited Cape Town without Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The fresh claims come as Kate Middleton made her first appearance with royal family at Festival of Remembrance since she made her official return to the public eye at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London June 15.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Great news, thanks for the information.”