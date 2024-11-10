 
Kate Middleton finally joins Prince William, King Charles for Remembrance Day event

Kate Middleton was accompanied by Prince William, King Charles and other members of the royal family

November 10, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton joined the royal family to attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, delighting many to see her back on public duties towards the end of the year.

The palace shared stunning photo of the royal family including Kate Middleton on its social media handles.

The photo was released with caption, “This evening The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family, attended the Festival of Remembrance at the royal albert hall.”

It further said, “Organised by Royal British Legion, the Festival is an annual commemorative concert which honours all those who have lost their lives in conflict.”

Kate Middleton arrived for the event wearing a black dress adorned with a red poppy, which has become a symbol of respect for those who have lost their lives in conflict.

The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her husband William and other members of the royal family and was followed shortly afterwards by King Charles, whose wife Queen Camilla has cancelled engagements as she recovers from a chest infection.

