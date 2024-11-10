Paris Hilton puts on loved-up display at Baby2Baby Gala with husband Carter

Paris Hilton put on loved-up display at Baby2Baby Gala with husband Carter

Paris Hilton shared a romantic moment with her husband Carter Reum, at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The annual star-studded event supports Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles charity dedicated to providing essential items like diapers and clothing to children in need.

According to Daily Mail, each year, the gala honors a prominent mother with the Giving Tree Award, with actress Charlize Theron receiving the accolade this year.

Among the celebrated guests, Paris Hilton stood out as she was glowing with happiness with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum, gently kissing her on the temple.

As per the publication, dressed in a pale pink gown with shimmering silver brocade, Paris evoked Old Hollywood glamor with robe-like sleeves and a delicate mesh overlay.

Moreover, her signature blonde hair was styled in soft waves and her makeup revealed her features.

Meanwhile, Carter donned a simple black tuxedo with a matching bow tie and watch.

It is worth mentioning that Paris and Carter, who got married in 2021, have welcomed two children via surrogacy, a son, Phoenix and a daughter London, who turns one on Monday.