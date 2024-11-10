Princess Anne turning into ‘mama bear' for King Charles / Source: Reuters

Princess Anne’s almost maternal love for King Charles has overtaken fans who believe she has ‘stepped in’ for Queen Camilla who is currently dealing with a chest infection.

These comments and observations have been made by royal commentator and body language expert, Judi James.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with the Daily Mail.

In that conversation she took note of the fact that “it was clear he had a very watchful wing-woman, in a touching display it was Princess Anne who flanked her brother and watched him like a hawk,” given his cancer.

Remembrance Day 2024: King Charles and Princess Anne

“Even when there were things happening on the stage we could see her eyes drawn to Charles with a look of almost maternal concern,” the expert noted.

For those unversed, this occurred during the Festival of Remembrance, which Kate Middleton has also taken part in, following her own battle with cancer.

It is also pertinent to mention that while Kate Middleton has admitted her priority is on staying cancer-free, the same cannot be said for King Charles who many insiders warn is ‘sicker than he admits’.