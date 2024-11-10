 
Geo News

Princess Anne turning into ‘mama bear' for King Charles

Princess Anne has just left fans in awe with her maternal love for King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

November 10, 2024

Princess Anne turning into ‘mama bear for King Charles / Source: Reuters
Princess Anne turning into ‘mama bear' for King Charles / Source: Reuters

Princess Anne’s almost maternal love for King Charles has overtaken fans who believe she has ‘stepped in’ for Queen Camilla who is currently dealing with a chest infection.

These comments and observations have been made by royal commentator and body language expert, Judi James.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with the Daily Mail.

In that conversation she took note of the fact that “it was clear he had a very watchful wing-woman, in a touching display it was Princess Anne who flanked her brother and watched him like a hawk,” given his cancer.

Remembrance Day 2024: King Charles and Princess Anne
Remembrance Day 2024: King Charles and Princess Anne

“Even when there were things happening on the stage we could see her eyes drawn to Charles with a look of almost maternal concern,” the expert noted.

For those unversed, this occurred during the Festival of Remembrance, which Kate Middleton has also taken part in, following her own battle with cancer.

It is also pertinent to mention that while Kate Middleton has admitted her priority is on staying cancer-free, the same cannot be said for King Charles who many insiders warn is ‘sicker than he admits’.

Lori Loughlin concerned about Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade's future: Report
Lori Loughlin concerned about Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade's future: Report
Pamela Anderson on transitioning from a 'siren' to naturally beautiful
Pamela Anderson on transitioning from a 'siren' to naturally beautiful
Diddy makes one more attempt towards his freedom
Diddy makes one more attempt towards his freedom
Jennifer Aniston feels lucky for a true friend amid grief: Source
Jennifer Aniston feels lucky for a true friend amid grief: Source
King Charles leads tribute at Cenotaph memorial as Kate Middleton returns to public life
King Charles leads tribute at Cenotaph memorial as Kate Middleton returns to public life
Coldplay's Chris Martin makes surprising movie during Sydney concert video
Coldplay's Chris Martin makes surprising movie during Sydney concert
Marvel boss makes big statement about X-Men future in MCU
Marvel boss makes big statement about X-Men future in MCU
Matt Damon reveals true inspiration behind his and Ben Affleck's joint company
Matt Damon reveals true inspiration behind his and Ben Affleck's joint company