Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan to adopt tough stance on sporting ties with India

Pakistan prepared to withdraw from playing in India: source.

Says the ICC revenue would suffer without Pak-India match.

"PCB not to accept hybrid format for hosting Champions Trophy."

ISLAMABAD: In response to the Indian government’s "refusal" to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the government in Islamabad has decided to adopt a firm stance on sporting relations with India.

Reliable sources within the government have confirmed that Pakistan is prepared to withdraw from playing India in any international event unless it reciprocates by visiting Pakistan.

This decision indicates a significant shift in Pakistan's approach to cross-border sports diplomacy, signalling a growing resolve to address what Islamabad sees as New Delhi politicising sports.

The government has also decided to lobby against India's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. The sources also indicated that Pakistan plans to formally communicate to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) how India has allowed political issues to overshadow sporting competitions, particularly in cricket.

According to the insiders, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received a communication from the International Cricket Council (ICC) indicating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally notified them of the Indian government’s decision to bar its team from travelling to Pakistan.

The sources added that Pakistan’s government is fully aware of the development and is ready to adopt a tough policy. “We will not participate in any event against India unless they agree to play in Pakistan.”

Moreover, the government has also decided to tell the PCB to reject any hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. "Pakistan will not play any Champions Trophy matches outside of Pakistan,” the source confirmed.

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in February-March next year, and the PCB has already clarified it will not accept a hybrid format for hosting the event.

The government has also signalled to the PCB to remain uncompromising on this matter, even if it leads to financial consequences. "Pakistan may consider any option on matters related to the ICC Champions Trophy entirely if necessary,” the sources added.

“If India’s participation contributes to ICC’s revenue, the PCB’s role is equally crucial, and without Pakistan-India matches, the ICC revenues would suffer significantly.”