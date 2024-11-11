Prince William receives praises over bravery in candid admission about Kate Middleton

A royal expert has heaped praises on Prince William for opening up about "the hardest year of his life" after his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles, were diagnosed of cancer.



During a heartfelt interview in Cape Town, South Africa, for the Earthshot Prize Awards, the Prince of Wales discussed his beloved wife and father’s health and cancer journey.

"I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal,” William said.

"Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life,” he added.

Sharing her two cents on his emotional interview, royal biographer Angela Levin praised William's bravery while noting how reluctant and reserved the Prince while discussing his personal life.

Levin said, "It's very interesting because he doesn't like any journalist who might say to him, how are you, or how is your wife or anything like that. He likes it to be very secret.

"And then he just bursts open with the most amazing and touching interview and what he feels about life and what he's been through in this last year,” she said on GB News.

She went on to admit that her "heart went out" to William after the interview and that she was was "moved" by his remarks.

"Your heart goes out to him. He'd covered up what he meant and it just fell out, and my heart went out to him. It was extremely moving."