Diddy’s lawyers respond to prosecutors' claims in sex trafficking case

Diddy's legal team has responded to prosecutors' claim made in his sex trafficking case.

According to TMZ, the music mogul’s lawyers slammed prosecutors' allegations that he trafficked a second victim.

The 55-year-old rapper's lawyers asserted that the alleged second victim is "not a victim at all".

They also stated that federal prosecutors have yet to interview her, suggesting they may not view her testimony as relevant to the case in the long run.

The team maintained that Sean "Diddy" Combs didn't try to contact the woman, which would have obstructed the prosecutors' investigation.

They claim government lawyers misled the court during Diddy's first bail hearing after his 16 September arrest.

The new filing is part of the Bad Boy founder’s fourth attempt at making bail as he has been denied bails three times since his arrest in September 2024.

Diddy is currently facing accusation for sex trafficking and racketeering charges; however, he has denied the alleged wrongdoings.

The rapper’s trial on charges of trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution will be held in May 2025.