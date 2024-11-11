 
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as pressure to disclose mysterious finances mount

Prince Andrew has refused to leave Royal Lodge even though King Charles has cut off his financial assistance

November 11, 2024

Prince Andrew is facing mounting pressure to disclose the source of funding for the maintenance of Royal Lodge after King Charles axed his financial assistance.

According to reports, the “disgraced” Duke of York has refused to vacate the 30-room property as he claims he has funds for the maintenance of the Royal Lodge.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed Andrew's funds come from "legitimate sources," approved by Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, but they have refused to reveal the source.

This has sparked backlash, with French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre, who claims Andrew owes her £3million, demanding transparency.

"I am missing millions as a result of this man. I reduced what he owed me because... they told me he did not have the money. I was left with little choice,” she told Mail on Sunday.

She added, "Now he is saying he has plenty of finances – but where does this money now come from? They [Andrew and Sarah] were apparently so poor before they had to pay me, and now they are so rich."

