'Captain America 4' brand new trailer shows Harrison Ford as 'Red Hulk'

'Captain America 4' brand new trailer delights fans with Red Hulk transformation

Captain America: Brave New World’s makers have released new trailer of the highly anticipated fourth film.



The latest trailer of the film, which marks Anthony Mackie's debut as the Captain America, released at the D23 Brazil panel this weekend, according to Hollywood News.

The almost three-minute-trailer shows Red Hulk’s transformation and a climactic battle between him and Sam Wilson, played by Mackie.

The upcoming super-hero flick sees U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who wants to bring Captain America aboard in an official military position after being elected president.

However before Wilson can make a decision, he works to uncover a nefarious global plot and takes on Ross when he transforms into the Red Hulk.

Aside from Mackie, the Julius Onah-directed movie also stars Danny Ramirez, Giancarlo Esposito, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson.

Moreover, the Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford will play the role of new Red Hulk in the movie.

The highly anticipated film has been bankrolled by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.



Captain America: Brave New World will hit the big screens worldwide on February 14, 2025.