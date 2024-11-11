Taylor Swift steps in as “Auntie Tay” at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, the pop music sensation, was recently spotted performing aunty duties at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

The 34-year-old singer and girlfriend of Travis Kelce went to watch his game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 10.

During a close game where Kelce scored his second touchdown of the 2024 NFL and his team won 16-14 against the Denver Broncos, Swift was caught spending time with Chariah Gordon’s 7-month-old daughter Ci.

Gordon, who is engaged to Chiefs player Mecole Hardman Jr., posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Auntie Tay & Baby Ci.”

In a red-and-black Versace blazer with a checkered pattern, Swift can be seen holding Gordon’s daughter.

On the other hand, Ci was in a white one-piece with her dad’s jersey number, “17,” on it.

She also wore a yellow ribbon on her head.

Notably, Swift’s picture with Ci comes after Gordon posted a video celebrating the Chiefs’ fifth win in a row with the Fortnight singer on October 7, 2024.

Expressing her thought over the Chiefs' victory, Gordon said, “I feel that we feel really good after this win, we’re five in all,” to which Swift replied, “Going into a bye week.”

Then, repeating Swift’s words, “Going into a bye week,” Gordon exclaimed, “It is perfect.”

Swift concluded by saying, “Perfect is the word! Chiefs' win and yeah were doing the God--- thing."