Why Prince Andrew needs The Royal Lodge despite ‘damaged goods' image

Prince Andrew is trying hard to hold onto his Windsor abode for a special reason, reveal experts.



The Duke of York, who is reportedly asked by King Charles to vacate the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge, is adamant on keeping it despite lack of financial resource for maintenance of the property.

Touching upon the real reason Andrew is stubborn on his demands, expert Sarah Hewson and Chris Ship speak to The Sun.

Sarah admits: "It's a big place, it’s a 30 bed mansion and it's falling into disrepair.

"What does Andrew need all that space for?

"He's adamant he's got a cast iron lease until 2078 which will be beyond his lifetime but he clearly wants to hand it to his daughters."

In responses to the expert, Chris Ship added: "A sibling is not going to be as forgiving as a mother would, such as the late Queen.

"I think Andrew was always going to have a difficult time when there was a change of reign.

"That is kind of playing out in front of us now.

"The King is probably thinking that reputationally Andrew is 'damaged goods', he's not a working royal either so does he really need £1 million a year and a massive mansion,” he notes.