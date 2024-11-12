Duchess Sophie makes first public appearance after supporting Kate Middleton

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh made her first solo appearance after supporting Princess of Wales Kate Middleton at Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

The future queen and Sophie stood side by side on the central balcony of the Foreign Office for Remembrance Service in Whitehall on Sunday.

While King Charles, Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne attended the service, Kate and Sophie watched the ceremony from the balcony.

Now, following her support to Kate, Sophie made a solo appearance to pay her respect during the Armistice Service at the National Arboretum.

She attended commemorations in Staffordshire, marking the two minutes silence across the UK and in Europe.

Later, the royal family shared photos of Sophie on Instagram saying, “This morning, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the National Memorial Arboretum’s annual #armisticeday service at the Armed Forces Memorial.

“Unveiled by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2007, the memorial is designed so that at precisely 11:00 on 11 November, a shaft of light falls on the wreath in its centre.”



