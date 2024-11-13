Sania Mirza appointed sports ambassador for Dubai

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (right). — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

In a major achievement, former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday was appointed the sports ambassador by the Dubai Sports Council.

Dubai Sports Council, which was founded in 2005, is the official body responsible for the development of the sports sector in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) capital.

The council supervises the work of Dubai’s seven local sports clubs and also takes active interest in encouraging the practice of physical activity in society, especially among women and children.

The 37-year-old star took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and followers.

"Honoured and grateful to be a sports ambassador for Dubai! Thank you for this incredible opportunity Dubai Sports Council," Sania wrote in the Instagram post.

The event was also attended by notable figures from the sports world including UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

The star player received love and praises from her supporters on Instagram, who offered her felicitations on the big feat.

Sania Mirza retired from tennis last year after playing the Australian Open 2023 for the last time.

Since then, the famous athlete has been focusing on many different things including her family and son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.