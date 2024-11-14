 
'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu gives update on Britney Spears biopic

'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu is working on a biopic based on popstar Britney Spears

November 14, 2024

Jon M. Chu recently gave update about the upcoming biopic film based on Britney Spears.

The 45-year-old filmmaker, who was promoting his upcoming movie Wicked starring Ariana Grande, gave an update regarding the upcoming biopic, which is an adaptation of the Glory singer's best-selling 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

In an interview with E! News, the director was asked if he has spoken to the 42-year-old popstar.

To which, the director replied, “Yes, I'm very, very excited about it.”

Jon added, “I think there's huge potential about telling a great story, one that she (Britney) deserves, but I'll say - I'll leave it at that.”

In an another interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Jon gave a sneak peak into the adaptation and shared, “We haven't written the script yet.”

However, according to the director, it is in the initial conception.

The director, who recently welcomed his 5th child with wife Kristin Hodge, explained that the Toxic hitmaker “represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late '90s”.

According to the filmmaker, Britany has a story that deserves to be told properly, “There's a lot about us in it.”

