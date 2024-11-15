'Boyz II Men' set for big-screen comeback?

A biopic about the 1980s boyband Boyz II Men has been in the development.

The news was confirmed by Variety that the legendary R&B group partnered with producers at production and financing companies Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave to work on the feature film.

The boy-band is compromised of Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman.

The documentary will chronicle the group's rise to international fame in the early 1990s following the release of singles like Motownphilly, It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday, and End of the Road.

The editors of the publication on behalf of Nathan reported, "We've been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all.”

Boyz II Men members will also serve as executive producers. However, a director has not yet been hired to helm the documentary.

On the work front, the In The Still Of The Nite (I'll Remember) hitmakers are currently touring and recently performed three concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.