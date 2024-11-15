Zayn Malik's mysterious announcement sends fans into a frenzy

It appears that Zayn Malik fans are worried after he postponed the first two of his Stairway To The Sky tour shows on the eleventh hour.

The singer of A Whole New World took to his Instagram on November 14 and told his fans about the rescheduling of his shows that has to take place next week because of "unforeseen circumstances."

Daily Mail reported that his shows would start in Edinburgh, which have been moved to December, and now he will start his tour from Leads on November 23.

Zayn's tour management posted a message that read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances [the] Zayn Stairway To The Sky Edinburgh show original scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled for December 8.”

“A further date on November 21 at the same O2 Academy Edinburgh venue has been moved to December 9. All tickets for the original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates,” the message concluded by saying.

As soon as the news broke, fans filled the comment section, showing their worries and sending love for the artist.

One fan commented, “'We love you @zaynmalik Take all the time you need, we'll be here supporting you regardless.”

“Zayn, we are always on your side, take all the time you need,” another wrote with a yellow heart emoji.

The third scribbled, “I really hope Zayn’s okay though.”

It is pertinent to mention that Zayn’s management did not reveal the exact reason behind the delay.

However, fans are assuming that Payne’s death might be the reason, as Malik was supposed to start his first solo tour in San Francisco on October 23, but he delayed those shows to January 2024 after his former bandmate's demise on October 16, 2024.