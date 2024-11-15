Sir Elton John showers 'sensational' Brandi Carlile with praise

Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile just joined forces!

The two artists collaborated together on a brand-new song titled, Never Too Late, an inspiration derived from Sir Elton’s forthcoming Disney+ documentary bearing the same name.

The 77-year-old British pianist stated that working on the track with the Grammy-winning artist, that revolves around the theme of hope and getting your life back on the right path, was “deeply moving.”

Taking to his official Instagram account, Sir Elton mentioned what it was like working on Never Too Late alongside Brandi with pictures of the song’s poster and a monochromatic click of him embracing the 43-year-old artist.

“When Brandi told me she was so inspired by the early cut of the documentary that she wanted us to co-write a new song for it, I was thrilled. We loved the collaboration so much that it became the title of the film,” he wrote.

The Can You Feel The Love Tonight hitmaker continued, “I’ve known for a long time how great she was but still, reading her lyrics and co-writing with her on the music was deeply moving.”

“I’m constantly astonished by her craft, she can channel my voice in a way only Bernie has managed to do before. I know Bernie helped guide Brandi on that,” Sir Elton further noted, all praises for the Right On Time singer.

“The standard of her musicianship, her songwriting, her passion for what she does are sensational. She truly is one of the greatest there is,” he wrote in conclusion of the post.