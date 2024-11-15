PFF Normalisation Committee's 'inadequate response' irks PSB

A general view of the Pakistan Football Federation headqurters. — PFF website/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board has dismissed the reply submitted by the Pakistan Football Federation's Normalisation Committee regarding concerns outlined in an earlier communication, labelling the response as inadequate and lacking substance.

In a letter issued on Friday, the PSB called for a comprehensive and detailed response to the issues raised in its initial letter dated November 11, 2024.

The NC had replied on November 13, but the board said the response failed to address specific queries and instead focused on generalisations.

The PSB, in its earlier communication, had raised serious concerns about procedural irregularities. These included the delay in notifying successful candidates for the Provincial Football Associations before convening the Congress meeting, the NC Chairman's use of the title "President, PFF" instead of the Fifa-assigned designation of "Chairman, NC," and the lack of a FIFA authorisation letter for proposed amendments to the PFF constitution.

The board emphasised that such actions appeared to exceed the scope of the NC's mandate, calling for clarity on these matters.

In its four-page reply, the NC largely highlighted its achievements since its appointment and insisted on its autonomy, suggesting that the PSB had been misled by individuals with vested interests.

However, the PSB rejected these arguments, stating that the sequence of events has validated its concerns.

It pointed out that the Congress meeting notice was issued on November 5, 2024, while the notifications for Provincial Association elections were delayed until November 13, 2024 — only after PSB intervention.

This delay, the PSB noted, substantiated its apprehensions about procedural lapses.

The board further criticised the NC Chairman's use of the title "President, PFF," describing it as inconsistent with Fifa's mandate, which explicitly designates the role as "Chairman, NC".

The country's sports board argued that such actions undermined transparency and governance, which are core principles of responsible sports management.

While reiterating its support for the autonomy of sports organisations, the PSB stressed that autonomy must be exercised responsibly and in accordance with organisational statutes and mandates.

It highlighted the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Agenda 2020, which emphasises that autonomy entails both rights and responsibilities.

The board stated that autonomy cannot be a shield for actions that compromise transparency, fairness, or constitutional governance.

"As per the IOC's Olympic Agenda 2020, autonomy must be exercised responsibly, adhering to organisational statutes and mandates. Autonomy does not permit actions that undermine transparency, fairness, or constitutional governance," the letter reads.

The PSB has also informed the NC Chairman Haroon Malik that the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination has scheduled a meeting on November 19, 2024, in Islamabad.

The PFF has been invited to present a detailed report on the election process during the upcoming session.

The PSB concluded its letter by reiterating the need for a detailed and substantive response to the issues raised in the initial correspondence, emphasising that this was essential for addressing the legitimate concerns of Pakistan's football community and ensuring compliance with Fifa's mandate.

"Finally, we reiterate our request for a detailed and substantive response to the queries raised in our letter dated 11th November 2024. This is essential for addressing the legitimate concerns of Pakistan's football community and ensuring adherence to Fifa's mandate," the PSB said.