Kim Kardashian caught by L.A. cops over Tesla Cybertruck violation

Kim Kardashian gets ticketed by the Los Angeles law enforcement over Tesla Cybertruck violation on Thursday

November 16, 2024

Kim Kardashian’s bold style often turn heads, but it was her Tesla Cybertruck that caught the attention of Los Angeles law enforcement this week.

The 44-year-old reality TV star was pulled over on Thursday while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway in her futuristic vehicle.

According to TMZ, the reason for the stop was her tinted front windshield, which was reportedly too dark to meet California’s vehicle regulations.

Despite receiving a citation, Kardashian “kept it cool” during the interaction with the officers, as per Daily Mail’s claims.

Moreover, the citation allowed her to avoid a fine if she corrected the issue and provided proof of compliance at a sheriff’s station.

Additionally, this isn’t Kardashian’s first encounter with window tinting trouble, as per the outlet.

Back in 2013, she received a warning for similar violations while driving another vehicle in Calabasas.

Furthermore, Kardashian added her first Tesla Cybertruck to her extensive car collection earlier this year, debuting a sleek matte black version in May. 

It is worth mentioning that while her legal troubles with tinting may be minor, Kardashian is making significant strides in her acting career as she is set to star in All’s Fair, which is an upcoming Ryan Murphy production about a powerful divorce lawyer in Los Angeles. 

