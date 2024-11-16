Martha Stewart memoir maker makes unusual confession about her behaviour

Martha Stewart documentary maker R J Cutler made unusual confession about the celebrity chef after she criticised him.

The 83-year-old celebrity earlier claimed that she “hates” parts of the filmmaker’s Martha.

Now, in an The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, the 62-year-old documentary maker spoke about it, saying, “It wasn’t surprising to me that she would’ve made a different film that I made, of course.”

“She (Martha) gave me her feedback, and she was upset that I didn’t make the changes that she wanted to make,” said R J, adding, “But this is the process.”

He also added that he got messages from her expressing her dissatisfaction.

“I will tell you that Martha expressed herself fully to me in her text messages.”

According to the documentary maker, it took a “tremendous amount of courage on her part to trust” him with her story.

“It’s very, very hard to be a subject in one of these films and to look at it with any sort of objectivity,” he maintained.

His interview comes after Martha in an interview with New York Times claimed that “R J had total access, and he really used very little and was just shocking”.

While talking about the specific scene of a lonely old woman resembling her in the end scene, Martha said that she told RJ to get rid of that part.

“And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them,” she admitted.

Released in October on Netflix, Martha memoir delves into Martha Stewart's personal life, offering revealing details about her marriage to ex-husband Andy.