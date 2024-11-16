'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart turns acne 'shame' into inspiration for skincare line

Lili Reinhart has opened up about the importance of skin care as an actress.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the launch of her latest skincare line, Personal Day, the Riverdale alum talked about living with acne.

According to Lili, living with acne in the spotlight of being an actress can be “lonely.”

She said, “not a lot of celebrities have acne,” adding that it can be “isolating.”

Lili went on to say, “I just want to keep the conversation going and open and invite more people who are in the public eye to talk about it and continue creating that safe space.”

Additionally, Lili recalled how she felt the need to hide because of her acne, saying, “I think — and I'm realising, even just realising — that acne is a very triggering thing for me because it does bring me back to that place of, oh, I'm a 13-year-old girl again.”

“I feel out of control because there's so much going on in the world and so much s--- happening that you're like, 'I at least want to control my face and what it looks like for f---’s sake,’” she added.

The actress revealed that her personal experience was the inspiration behind Personal Day skincare brand, adding, “It really was a light-bulb moment for me when I realised that there wasn't a full line of acne care products that I felt that I could trust that didn't have bad ingredients in them.”

“The more you use the products, the better it works,” Lili explained.