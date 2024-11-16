Tom Brady gushes about father-son moment at New York Knicks game

Tom Brady is making the most of his time with his 17-year-old son Jack.

Brady, 47, took to Instagram on Friday with a photo of himself and his son Jack as they attended the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In the snap, the pair were spotted leaning close and smiling while standing inside the arena as other attendees could be seen in the background.

“The luckiest Dad in the world,” the former quarterback wrote over the snap with a string of heart emojis, tagging the Knicks who beat the Nets 124 - 122 on the night.

The father-of-three also posted a photo of some Knicks merchandise that appeared to have been gifted to himself and Jack at the game—which included a couple of leather Avirex jackets, a zipped sweater, and a hoodie with Knicks branding.

A video posted on the Knicks official Instagram page also showed player Josh Hart chatting with Brady and Jack at the game.

The small forward then shook the pair’s hands before moving on to greet fellow attendee Ben Stiller, who sat further down courtside.

“@jhart [handshake emoji] @tombrady,” a caption read over the clip.

Jack is Brady’s eldest and only son shared with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, whom he separated from in 2006.

He also shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The supermodel is currently expecting a baby with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Brady’s outing with Jack comes after an insider spilled on November 14 that he is focusing on his kids and work after the news of Bündchen’s pregnancy.

"He's not dating anyone. He's concentrating on work and his kids," People quoted the source.