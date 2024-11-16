 
Geo News

Pakistan tennis player secures victory at Ashgabat Open

Muhammad Hassan Usmani, who competed in the Under-14 category, entered tournament on wildcard

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

November 16, 2024

Pakistan’s tennis player Muhammad Hassan Usmani. — PTF
Pakistan’s tennis player Muhammad Hassan Usmani. — PTF 

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Muhammad Hassan Usmani claimed victory at the Ashgabat Open Tennis Tournament, defeating the second seed Suleyman Hudayberdiyev of Turkmenistan in the final in straight sets, conceding just one game.

Competing in the Under-14 category, Usmani entered the tournament on a wildcard and delivered a stellar performance throughout the competition. 

He began his campaign by upsetting the eighth seed Kerimgeldi Velibegov in the pre-quarterfinal, followed by a victory over the fourth seed Aly Geldyev in the quarterfinal.

In the final, Usmani dominated Hudayberdiyev with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory. This was only 9th game of his career while Suleyman came to this experience of 62 games in his career.

However, the Pakistani youngster displayed remarkable dominance over his experienced opponent to win his seventh international match.

Over the course of five consecutive undefeated matches, Usmani won 10 sets while dropping only one, with an overall game score of 65-22, showcasing his exceptional form and skill.

According to Pakistan Tennis Federation’s President, Aisam ul Haq, the Ashgabat Open proved to be a great platform for Hasan Usmani to showcase his potential, and the youngster made an impactful mark in international junior tennis.

PFF Normalisation Committee's 'inadequate response' irks PSB
PFF Normalisation Committee's 'inadequate response' irks PSB
Messi's Argentina suffer shock defeat from Paraguay in World Cup qualifiers
Messi's Argentina suffer shock defeat from Paraguay in World Cup qualifiers
Champions Trophy: ICC 'seeks written reasons from India' for refusing to tour Pakistan video
Champions Trophy: ICC 'seeks written reasons from India' for refusing to tour Pakistan
Ronaldo fires up Portugal ahead of Nations League clash
Ronaldo fires up Portugal ahead of Nations League clash
Pak-India relations: US says sports is potent, connecting force
Pak-India relations: US says sports is potent, connecting force
ICC in talks with boards over non-payment of T20 World Cup dues to players
ICC in talks with boards over non-payment of T20 World Cup dues to players
ICC Champions Trophy tour to kick off in Islamabad from Nov 16
ICC Champions Trophy tour to kick off in Islamabad from Nov 16
'No objections raised by any country including India' over Champions Trophy schedule
'No objections raised by any country including India' over Champions Trophy schedule