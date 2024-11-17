Sean ‘Diddy' Combs wants to ‘taint' jurors with malicious social media campaigns

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of manipulating jurors through social influence.



The rapper, who is currently behind bars in the Brooklyn detention centre and is denied bail twice this year, is called out for law evasion.

Prosecutors in their new filings have claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs has made an effort to "evade law enforcement monitoring" and "corruptly influence witness testimony"

They add that Combs "offers nothing new and material justifying a third bail hearing" and "has continued to engage in a relentless course of obstructive conduct designed to subvert the integrity" of the proceedings.

"...While attempting to evade law enforcement monitoring, the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties," the document alleges.

"For these reasons, the Court should deny the defendant a new bail hearing,” the prosecutor claim.

For the unversed, Diddy is currently under watch for his sexual abuse allegations from his circle and clients.