Prince Andrew takes big step as Prince Edward, Sophie become 'serious contenders' to take Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is taking a big step amid reports his brother Prince Edward and sister-in-law Duchess Sophie became ‘serious contenders’ to take the Royal Lodge amid his and King Charles ongoing ‘fraternal war’ over the residence.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, “Sophie and Edward are serious contenders to take this project on and do an excellent job.

“They’ve completely thrown a spanner into an already difficult situation, which is why Charles has had to come clean on his somewhat unpopular plan to house Camilla.”

Amid these reports, Prince Andrew is calling on his son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to give Royal Lodge a makeover after winning his battle with King Charles to be allowed to stay in the property.

Princess Beatrice husband is an interior design expert, who is said to be advising Prince Andrew on modernising the 30-room property.

According to the GB News, Edoardo, 40 has been seen regularly visiting Royal Lodge in recent weeks.