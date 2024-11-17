Robbie Williams dishes on 'Better Man' biopic

Robbie Williams slays at Deadline Contenders Film event

Robbie Williams, who rose to fame after signing up as a member of the pop group Take That from 1990 to 1995, is one of the celebrities who attended Deadline Contenders Film event.

As reported by MailOnline, the 50-year-old singer also talked about his upcoming biopic Better Man at the star-studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

For the event, Robbie opted for a white and grey pinstriped suit with a vest underneath which he accessorised it with a silver chain and cross necklace.

Robbie William poses with Pamela Anderson (Source: X)

His appearance at the event comes just after the singer made a heartbreaking confession 28 years after Take That band split.

The 50-year-old recently appeared on BBC’s Boybands Forever programme where shared that the band manager Nigel Martin-Smith didn’t favour him in anyway.

The Back For Good hitmaker told the outlet, “I was told it wouldn’t be difficult to kick me out of the band and get someone else with dark hair and call me Robbie.”

“It made me feel my place in the band was never safe or guaranteed. I felt not loved, not even liked and I was 16.”

On the work front, Robbie will appear in his own biopic Better Man, which is scheduled to release on December 25, 2024