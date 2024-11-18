George Clooney explains why Eva Longoria’s work ethic impresses him

George Clooney has proved he is a fan of Eva Longoria by praising the actress’ work ethic in Hollywood.

During a conversation with Marie Claire magazine, the 63-year-old actor and filmmaker said he is impressed with how the actress-turned-producer gets things done in the showbiz industry.

"Talent doesn't sustain you in this business. It requires hard work, determination, and brass balls," said George while referring to Eva's work in Flamin Hot.

“We know countless stars who flamed out,” continued the Wolfs star. “The reason Eva is still so relevant is because she won't take no for an answer.”

On the other hand, Eva also reflected on being a woman producer in the showbiz industry.

“I show up on time... I show up prepared,” said the Desperate Housewives actress.

“Our industry is famous for specifically men failing up. It's like, He got that movie? Didn't he just… The last movie, he just…? Didn't that bomb?’ And they give him another [chance],” she mentioned.

“That's great, but I couldn't do that. I don't get a second chance,” remarked Eva.

“I think for me, there's no better position than to be underestimated because then you can always over deliver. I'm comfortable outworking anybody in the room,” added the actress.