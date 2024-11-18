 
Geo News

It's official! PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim white-ball head coach

Aqib will also continue to serve as senior member of men’s National Selection Committee, says cricket board

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Aqib Javed. —PCB/ File
Aqib Javed. —PCB/ File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the appointment of Aqib Javed, a former international fast bowler, as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

During this tenure, Aqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the men’s National Selection Committee, and will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament, the board said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the PCB will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled from February 19 to March 9.

The white-ball coaching role had become vacant following the resignation of Gary Kirsten. Red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie had coached the side during the recent tour of Australia, who will now rejoin the side for the upcoming two-Test series in South Africa.

The Pakistan men’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe (November 24 – December 5) and as many white-ball matches in South Africa (December 10-22 ).

In the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from February 8-14.

